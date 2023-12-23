Liverpool, Arsenal draw in Premier League at Anfield

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool was held by first-placed Arsenal to 1-1 at Anfield in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Arsenal led through Gabriel's fourth-minute header but Mohamed Salah evened the score in the 29th. Salah's 151st Premier League goal moved him to 10th on the all-time list. Liverpool pressed hardest in the second half and hit the woodwork twice.

Mikel Arteta's team will go into Christmas at the top of the standings, with Liverpool a point behind in second.

Defending champion Manchester City is likely happiest with the result after seeing two of its title rivals drop points.

City, which fell to fifth while it was away winning the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia this week, is six points behind Arsenal with a game in hand.

Another title challenger, Aston Villa, also dropped points with a surprise 1-1 draw against Sheffield United on Friday.

Liverpool has drawn back-to-back games in the league against Manchester United and Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp's team had the better chances to win on Saturday; Trent Alexander-Arnold hit the bar in the second half with only Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya to beat. Substitute Harvey Elliott also hit the post with a deflected shot from outside the box.

