Liverpool awaits Arsenal outcome with eyes on Premier League title

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool can clinch the Premier League title on Wednesday night without kicking a ball if second-place Arsenal loses at home to Crystal Palace.

Arsenal trails Liverpool by 13 points with five matches to play, so Mikel Arteta's team needs at least a draw at the Emirates Stadium to extend the race.

If Arsenal avoids defeat, it means Liverpool would then be able to seal the title at Anfield on Sunday against Tottenham. Liverpool is vying for its 20th English top-flight crown to match Manchester United's record.

Liverpool, the 2020 champion after a 30-year drought, moved a step away from the trophy after a 1-0 victory over Leicester on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Palace coach Oliver Glasner said he will field the “best available team” against Arsenal.

Palace is 12th and has little to play for in the Premier League but is heading into an FA Cup semifinal game against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Bukayo Saka could be ready for Arsenal after the winger sustained an ankle injury in a 4-0 win at Ipswich on Sunday.

Arsenal will also be looking ahead to the first leg of its Champions League semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain next week.

