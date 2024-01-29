Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk admits his future at Anfield is in question.

The 32-year-old Netherlands defender says he's unsure if he will be part of what comes next after the departure of manager Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.

"That's a big question," van Dijk said following the Reds' 5-2 FA Cup victory over Norwich City. "I don't know."

Signed from Southampton in a £75 million deal in 2018, van Dijk's current deal runs through the summer of 2025.

Van Dijk concedes that it won't be easy for the club to replace their talismanic manager.

"The club will have a big job on their hands, that is well known," van Dijk said. "To replace not only the manager, but the whole staff and there are so many things that will change. I'm very curious which direction that will go in, but when that will be announced, we will see our situation."

In seven seasons at Anfield, van Dijk has made 180 Premier League appearances. With Liverpool, van Dijk has won a League Cup, FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League title.

The Reds currently sit atop the Prem table, five points clear of Manchester City, but having played one more game.

Liverpool returns to Premier League action on Wednesday when they host Chelsea.