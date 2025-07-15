Could Newcastle be tempted by a record bid from Liverpool to sell Alexander Isak.

While no formal bid has been made yet, The Athletic's David Ornstein reports the Reds have communicated an offer in the region of £120 million for the Sweden striker.

With reported interest also from Arsenal in recent months, the Magpies' stance has been firm in not wanting to sell the 25-year-old Isak, who they signed from Real Sociedad in 2022.

Eintracht Frankfurt's France under-21 striker Hugo Ekitike could also enter the equation here with both teams expressing a firm interest in the player. Should Newcastle firmly reject the Isak approach, Liverpool could look towards Ekitike instead. Toon is in active discussions over the player and could make a bid regardless of Isak's situation, but his exit would certainly increase the importance of the move.

With the new season starting in a month's time, Liverpool's forward complement remains in flux. The team is still reeling from the tragic death of Portugal winger Diogo Jota, who was killed along with his brother in an auto accident in Spain earlier this month. There is also the matter of Colombia winger Luis Diaz. While the team reportedly rejected a bid from Bayern Munich, the feeling remains that both the team and the player are open to a move. Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez is also expected to be sold before the transfer window closes.

Should Liverpool complete the move for Isak, it would become the most expensive transfer in Premier League history, eclipsing the £106.8 million that Chelsea paid Benfica for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez in 2023.