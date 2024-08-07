New Liverpool manager Arne Slot could finally be dipping into the transfer market.

BBC Sport's Mandeep Sanghera reports the Reds are looking into a move for Real Sociedad's Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The 25-year-old Zubimendi was a member of the La Roja squad that won Euro 2024 last month. A native of San Sebastian, Zubimendi has a £51.5 million release clause.

A product of the Real Sociedad Cantera, Zubimendi made his first-team debut in 2019. He has made 144 La Liga appearances for the team over six seasons and was a member of the team that won the 2020 Copa del Rey.

Internationally, Zubimendi has been capped 10 times since his senior debut in 2021.

Third-place finishers last season, Liverpool opens their 2024-2024 Premier League campaign on Aug. 17 away to Ipswich Town.