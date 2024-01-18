One Liverpool legend is leaving Al-Ettifaq, but another is staying put.

Manager Steven Gerrard is set to sign a two-year extension with the Saudi Pro League side, BBC Sport's Dan Roan reports. The move comes after the club's highest-earning player, Jordan Henderson, prepares to leave for Ajax.

Gerrard, 43, is in his second season as manager with the club sitting eighth in the table, 28 points behind leaders Al-Hilal. Al-Ettifaq finished seventh last season.

A native of Whiston, Gerrard is in the third managerial appointment of his career following stints at Aston Villa (2021-2022) and Rangers (2018-2021) with whom he won a Scottish Premiership title in 2021.

A midfielder in his playing days, Gerrard spent the entirety of his European career with the Reds, making 504 Premier League appearances over 17 seasons. Only former teammate Jamie Carragher made more Premier League appearances for the team with 508. Gerrard's 186 goals are sixth-most in Liverpool history and he's one of only 34 players to have scored 100 or more Premier League goals with 120.

In his time at Anfield, Gerrard won two FA Cups, three League Cups, the 2001 UEFA Cup and the 2005 Champions League title.

After leaving Liverpool, Gerrard spent two seasons in Major League Soccer with the LA Galaxy and was an MLS All-Star in 2015.

Internationally, Gerrard was capped 114 times by England, scoring 21 goals, and appeared at three Euros and three World Cups.