Liverpool manager Arne Slot was one of four people sent off after the final whistle Wednesday in a wild ending to Goodison Park's last-ever Merseyside derby.

A melee broke out when Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure celebrated in front of Liverpool's visiting fans, following James Tarkowski's equalizer for the hosts in the eighth minute of stoppage time of the 2-2 draw.

Liverpool substitute Curtis Jones, a locally born player, took issue with Doucoure's conduct and grabbed hold of his rival, sparking a free-for-all as players, coaches, stewards and even police officers got involved in the pushing and shoving.

After it finally settled down, Doucoure and Jones were both shown second yellow cards by referee Michael Oliver and therefore sent off.

Slot was then given a straight red card after appearing to aggressively shake the hand of Oliver. Slot's assistant, Sipke Hulshoff, was also shown a red card.

It was a fitting end to the 120th and final Merseyside derby to be played at Goodison Park. Everton moves to a new stadium on Liverpool’s waterfront next season.

There had been 23 red cards in matches between the teams in the Premier League era — more than any other fixture.

Add four more to that tally now.

“It was a very big provocation from one certain player," Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said, referring to Doucoure. “We all saw it and reacted as a team as we were able to do. You know what happens nowadays, it becomes one big tussle.”

Everton manager David Moyes accepted “it wasn’t the cleanest game of football you’ve ever watched."

"It was a bit of a throwback,” he said.

