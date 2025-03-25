An Anfield mainstay appears poised for a Bernabeu switch.

Liverpool and England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is nearing a move to Real Madrid on a free transfer, according to multiple reports.

Alexander-Arnold, 26, sees his current contract expire on June 30 and is now free to negotiate with overseas teams on a pre-contract agreement.

While no deal has been signed, the Liverpool native is believed to have been offered a five-year deal. Real was keen on a transfer during the January window, but Liverpool had no interest in a sale with the club then alive on four fronts. While the team has since been eliminated from the Champions League and FA Cup and lost the League Cup Final to Newcastle, Liverpool currently enjoys a 12-point lead over Arsenal atop the Premier League table with nine matches remaining in the season.

Alexander-Arnold joined the Reds academy at the age of 6 and made his first-team debut in 2016. He has made 254 league appearances across nine senior seasons, including 28 in the current campaign. With Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold has won a Premier League title, two League Cups, an FA Cup and the 2019 Champions League crown.

Internationally, he's been capped 33 times by the Three Lions since his senior debut in 2018.

Alexander-Arnold is one of three key Liverpool players approaching free agency with captain Virgil van Dijk and talisman Mo Salah also entering the final months of their respective contracts.