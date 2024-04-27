Liverpool's draw at West Ham further damages Premier League title hopes

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool conceded Michail Antonio's late equalizer in a 2-2 draw with West Ham on Saturday that further dented the Premier League title hopes of Jurgen Klopp's team.

Liverpool is limping to the finish line in Klopp’s last season in charge, recording just one win in its past five league games to fall off the pace set by title rivals Arsenal and Manchester City.

Antonio’s header in the 77th minute at London Stadium tied the game after Liverpool recovered from going behind in the 43rd to Jarrod Bowen's header.

Andy Robertson equalized early in the second half and goalkeeper Alphonse Areola's own-goal put Liverpool ahead in the 65th.

The draw kept Liverpool in third place, two points behind leader Arsenal, which has a game in hand. City is one point ahead of Liverpool and has two games in hand over Klopp's team.

Liverpool controlled the first half, dominating possession but getting only two of its 11 shots on target. Converting chances has been a big problem for Liverpool in recent weeks.

Another emerging issue might be a spat between Klopp and star forward Mohamed Salah, who was a substitute for the second time in the last three matches.

As Salah was preparing to come on shortly after Antonio's goal, Klopp went over to speak to the Egypt winger.

Salah answered back with his arms outstretched then started to point at Klopp. Darwin Nunez, who was also about to enter as a sub, got in between Salah and Klopp and pushed away his teammate.

“We already spoke in the dressing room,” Klopp said, when asked about the confrontation. “For me, that’s done.”

So might be Liverpool's title chances.

“I’m not in the mood to talk about that, to be honest, or look at that at all," said Klopp, who is leaving at the end of the season after nearly nine years in charge. “We had to win here, we knew that, and we didn’t.”

