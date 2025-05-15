The Premier League champions appear poised to make their first signing of the summer.

BBC Sport's Sami Mokbel reports Liverpool is set to trigger the release clause of Bayer Leverkusen's Netherlands right-back Jeremie Frimpong. The clause figure is believed to be in the neighbourhood of £29.5 million.

The 24-year-old Frimpong previously spent time in England with the Manchester City academy and would be the like-for-like replacement for the outgoing Trent Alexander-Arnold.

A native of Amsterdam, Frimpong joined Leverkusen in January of 2021 on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Celtic.

He's made 133 league appearances across five seasons with the club and was a key member of the team that won Leverkusen's first-ever Bundesliga title last year, as well as the DFB-Pokal.

This season Frimpong has made 48 appearances across all competitions.

Internationally, Frimpong has been capped 12 times by the Oranje after his senior debut in 2023. Frimpong was a member of the Netherlands side at Euro 2024.