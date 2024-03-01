Longtime Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Russell Teibert announced his retirement on Friday.

Teibert, 31, spent 16 years at the club and made 253 Major League Soccer appearances across 13 seasons from 2011 to 2023, the all-time club record.

"It is uncommon in today's times that a player plays his whole career for one club," team technical director Axel Schuster said in a statement. "From the first day that he stepped into this club at the age of 15, he has represented the club in an outstanding way. Few understand more what this club has been through and what matters for the people in the city. He has built relationships in our community and across the province. All of those values that he has, in addition to being a longstanding player for us, he will now bring to the club in a different role."

During his time at the Whitecaps, Teibert won a pair of Canadian Championships in 2015 and 2022.

A Whitecaps academy product, the Niagara Falls, Ont. native was capped 27 times by Canada and scored twice.