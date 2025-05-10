TORONTO - Italian star Lorenzo Insigne, considered surplus to requirements by Toronto FC to start the season, stole the show Saturday.

The 33-year-old Insigne scored his first MLS goal in 11 months and set up another as Toronto defeated D.C. United 2-0 for its first home win this season.

It was one-way traffic in the first half with Toronto (2-6-4) launching 14 shots (including five on target) to one for D.C., whose off-target shot came in stoppage time. But TFC's goal-scoring drought continued until the 49th minute when a diving Insigne headed home Theo Corbeanu's cross on a rapid-fire Toronto counterattack.

It was the first league goal for the 33-year-old Italian since June 15, 2024, in a 4-1 loss to Chicago. Insigne, whose US$15.4-million salary was second only to Miami's Lionel Messi in MLS last season, now has 15 goals in 62 career MLS appearances.

Toronto didn't even bother to dress Insigne for the first four games of the season, looking to unload him. But he earned his keep Saturday.

"I thought he was excellent today," said Toronto coach Robin Fraser.

"People just look at the money and look at the scoresheet and go 'Oh he hasn't done this, he hasn't done that,'" he added. "But I thought his intelligence and managing the game, offensively and defensively, moving players around to where we needed specific things done, I thought it was really a very, very good performance from him. And scoring the goal is like the cherry on top."

Insigne rarely speaks to the media and Saturday was no exception.

Toronto had not scored at home in league play in 488 minutes, dating back to Deandre Kerr's goal March 15 in a 2-1 loss to the Chicago Fire. TFC came into the game 0-3-2 in league play at BMO Field this season and had not won there since a 2-1 decision over Austin FC on Sept. 14.

Insigne also set up the second goal in the 66th minute, firing in a dangerous cross that sliding defender Lucas Bartlett put into his own net, attempting to prevent the ball reaching Toronto forward Ola Brynhildsen.

"I'm just so proud of them," Fraser said of his players. "It's really hard to have belief when you haven't got the kind of results that back up the work that you're doing."

D.C. United (3-6-3) tried to rally after going down 2-0 but Toronto goalkeeper Sean Johnson was up to the task before an announced crowd of 20,236.

Toronto outshot D.C. 20-15 (9-5 in shots on target).

With fellow Italian Federico Bernardeschi showing a spring in his step and Insigne on the mark, Toronto finally bared its teeth on offence.

More than a few missed it.

Supporters groups, who normally populate the south stand of BMO Field gathered outside the northeast corner of the stadium in protest as the game kicked off. They carried a banner that read "Empty Words = Empty Seats," a seeming reference to the message earlier this week to season ticket-holders from MLSE president and CEO Keith Pelley, who urged fans to stick with the team as its rebuild continues.

Toronto was coming off back-to-back shutout home losses to NYCFC and New England that snapped a four-game unbeaten run (1-0-3).

After going unbeaten in its first four games (1-0-3) of the season, which included a 2-2 draw with visiting Toronto in the season opener, D.C. lost four straight during which it was outscored 14-2. But the team seemed to have found its footing ahead of the visit north of the border, winning three of its last four (3-1-0) in all competitions.

Coming off a 2-0 win over the Charleston Battery in U.S. Open Cup action Tuesday, D.C. United went into weekend play in 12th place in the Eastern Conference — two places and five points ahead of Toronto.

Fraser made two changes to his starting 11, inserting Kevin Long and Insigne. Former Toronto midfielder Brandon Servania started for D.C.

Toronto was missing injured captain Jonathan Osorio, defenders Richie Laryea, Nicksoen Gomis and Henry Wingo, midfielder Markus Cimermancic and forward Kerr.

It was all Toronto to start on a sunny 21 C afternoon at BMO Field, with Bernardeschi and Corbeanu tormenting the visitors' five-man backline.

D.C. star striker Christian Benteke, the reigning MLS Golden Boot winner, had a quiet afternoon. And when he finally got a sniff of goal, Johnson was there to stop him.

Toronto has also been getting its defensive act together. After conceding 12 goals in its first five games, it has allowed just four in its last seven matches.

UP NEXT: Toronto hosts FC Cincinnati on Wednesday before visiting CF Montreal on Saturday. D.C. United welcomes New York City FC on Wednesday and plays at Nashville SC on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2025.