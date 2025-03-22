HARRISON - Italian star Lorenzo Insigne returned to Toronto FC's starting lineup Saturday after being frozen out for the first four games of the MLS season.

The 33-year-old winger was in the starting 11 for Toronto's game at the New York Red Bulls. It marked his first competitive action since Oct. 5 when he made a 10-minute cameo off the bench in TFC's 2024 season finale.

Toronto has been trying to move Insigne since, saying he did not fit in the team's new style of play under coach Robin Fraser. But transfers to teams in Italy, Spain, Turkey and Brazil were turned down.

Missing several players on international duty and yet to win in four games this season at 0-3-1, Fraser elected to give Insigne another shot. The Italian has continued to train with the first team despite not seeing action until Saturday.

Insigne's salary of US$15.4 million was second only to Miami's Lionel Messi last season. But the investment has not yielded much, with the injury-plagued Insigne recording 14 goals and 14 assists in 54 regular-season outings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2025