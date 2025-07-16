Mathieu Choiniere appears poised for a return to Major League Soccer.

GiveMeSport's Tom Bogert and The Athletic's Paul Tenorio report that Los Angeles FC is close to signing the Canada midfielder from Swiss side Grasshoppers.

Choiniere, 26, is a product of the CF Montreal (then Montreal Impact) academy and made his senior debut for the club in 2018. He made 119 league appearances for CFMTL over seven seasons before a move to the Swiss Super League side last August. He was an MLS All-Star in 2023 and 2024.

The Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. native made 17 appearances, including eight starts, and totaled just 824 total minutes for Grashoppers last season. He scored once.

Internationally, made his Canada debut in 2023 and has been capped 17 times. He was part of the Canada squad at both the 2024 Copa America and this summer's Gold Cup.