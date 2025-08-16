MONTREAL - Defensive commitment was on display as CF Montreal and D.C. United played to an unwavering 1-1 draw on Saturday night at Stade Saputo.

Jackson Hopkins opened the scoring for D.C. United (4-15-8) in the 28th minute, while Luca Petrasso scored in the 41st minute for Montreal (4-15-8), which still has just one regulation win in 16 games through all competitions.

Despite having the majority of possession in the opening stages of the Major League Soccer match, Montreal struggled to build out of the back, with D.C. relying on a compact block in the middle of the field. With the state of play seemingly at a standstill, both teams only had a single chance, forcing excellent saves from each goalkeeper.

Just before the half-hour mark, D.C. would strike first when Hopkins pounced on a loose ball in the middle of the park. After driving forward, he unleashed a powerful shot into the bottom right corner out of the reach of Thomas Gillier’s outstretched hand.

Looking for an immediate reply, Montreal began throwing numbers forward and were able to score an equalizer five minutes before halftime. After forcing a turnover deep in D.C.’s half, Prince Owusu launched a counterattack before sliding the ball into Petrasso on his left, who made no mistake.

The second half progressed in a similar fashion as Montreal held on to the ball even more, while D.C. dared the hosts to break down a staunchly organized low block. Montreal has a number of chances in the second frame, even a goal from Prince Owusu that was called back for offside, but final touch — as it has for most of the season — could not be provided.

UP NEXT

D.C. United: Hosts Inter Miami on Saturday, Aug. 23.

CF Montreal: Hosts Austin FC on Saturday, Aug. 23.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2025.