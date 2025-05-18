NASHVILLE. Tenn. (AP) — Luis Barraza recorded five saves and D.C. United overcame Nashville' SC's early aggression and gained a point in a scoreless match on Saturday.

A D.C. defender slipped on Daniel Lovitz’s long pass, allowing Teal Bunbury to latch onto the ball and pass to a wide-open Hany Mukhtar for a tap-in goal in the 13th minute. But an assistant referee immediately put the flag up for offside on Bunbury, wiping off the goal.

Even after being shaken up in the 30th minute, Barraza maintained his wits and kept turning away D.C. United (3-6-5). Though D.C. United was offsides, Barraza came up with a stellar save to blunt a Sam Surridge header off a Mukhtar free kick in the 69th minute.

Nashville (7-4-3) outshot D.C. United 5-1 who was playing without leading scorer Christian Benteke who suffered a sprained ankle in a scoreless mid-week match against New York City.

Nashville saw its three-game win streak come to an end. It was the fourth time this season Nashville failed to score.

For D.C. United it was its third consecutive game without a goal. D.C. United beat Charleston 2-0 on May 6.

