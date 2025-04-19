Lyon beats Arsenal in first leg of Women's Champions League semifinals

Lyon weathered a second-half fightback by Arsenal to claim a 2-1 away win in the first leg of the Women’s Champions League semifinals on Saturday, putting the record eight-time champions on course for another title match.

Melchie Dumornay, Lyon’s 21-year-old star forward from Haiti, surged through the Arsenal defense to slot home a low finish in the 82nd minute at Emirates Stadium in London and secure the team's ninth straight victory in the Champions League this season.

Lyon — unbeaten in all competitions this campaign — was hanging on at that time, with Mariona Caldentey having converted a penalty four minutes earlier to cap a resurgence by Arsenal after halftime. The spot kick was awarded after Lyon goalkeeper Christiane Endler punched Arsenal captain Leah Williamson in the back of the head while attempting to clear an inswinging corner, with the VAR intervening to spot the foul.

There was also a video review for the 17th-minute opener scored by France winger Kadidiatou Diani, who was initially given offside after driving home a shot — only for that to be overturned after a VAR check.

The second leg will be in Lyon on April 27, with the French team seeking to reach the final for a record 12th time in its bid for a ninth title — and first since 2022.

“It’s a stage of the competition when it’s all about results," said Lyon coach Joe Montemurro, who was previously in charge at Arsenal.

"You have to find a way and suffer — sometimes, the football isn’t the best, but we have a strong team of characters who have the ability to find a way in these special moments.”

Defending champion Barcelona plays Chelsea in the other semifinal, with the first leg in Spain on Sunday.

Arsenal is the only English team to win the Women’s Champions League. That was in 2007 and the club hasn’t reached the final since.

Dumornay impressed for Lyon throughout, striking the crossbar with a 40-meter shot in the 33rd minute before eventually finding the target to halt Arsenal's second-half momentum and bolster her reputation as one of the world's best young players.

“We had some really good spells,” Arsenal striker Alessia Russo said, “but they are very, very clinical up top.”

The result strengthen the chances of a Lyon vs. Barcelona final for the fourth time in the last seven seasons.

