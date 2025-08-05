LYON, France (AP) — Liverpool sent homegrown midfielder Tyler Morton to French club Lyon for a transfer fee of up to 15 million euros ($17 million) on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Morton signed a five-year contract with Lyon, which confirmed it paid a fee of 10 million euros with potential bonuses of 5 million euros.

Morton, who joined Liverpool's youth system at age 7, made only five appearances last season for the Premier League champions. His first-team debut came in 2021 before loans to Blackburn and Hull.

Morton helped England win the Under-21 European Championship last month.

Liverpool has been a big spender this summer — the recent signing of Hugo Ekitiké took its outlay to around $342 million. So, taking in some fees will be helpful for financial sustainability rules. Liverpool will receive a reported $87 million from Bayern Munich for winger Luis Díaz. Jarell Quansah's move to Bayer Leverkusen will bring the Reds up to $47 million.

Lyon had been relegated because of financial problems but the club won its appeal and will remain in Ligue 1 next season.

