Mac Allister stunner helps Liverpool retake Premier League lead with win over Sheffield United

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Alexis Mac Allister scored a stunning goal to help Liverpool beat Sheffield United 3-1 and return to the top of the Premier League on Thursday.

Darwin Nunez had given Jurgen Klopp's team a first-half lead at Anfield, but Sheffield United was gifted a way back into the game through Conor Bradley's own goal after the break.

With Liverpool in danger of dropping points in the race for the title, Mac Allister eased the tension when he blasted a long-range effort into the top corner in the 76th minute.

The game was put beyond doubt when substitute Cody Gakpo headed in a third in the 90th.

Liverpool moved two points clear of Arsenal at the top, but it had to dig deep against last-place Sheffield United.

The Merseyside club needed a touch of fortune to take the lead in the 17th after Sheffield goalkeeper Ivo Grbic's attempted clearance was blocked by the jump of Nunez.

The forward had his back to the ball, but it ricocheted off him and past Grbic before rolling into the empty net.

After the break, the visitors were given an unexpected route back when Bradley diverted Gustavo Hamer's header into his own net in the 58th.

But Mac Allister swung the match in Liverpool's favor with his lashed effort and he could have added another when he hit the bar with a free kick late on before Gakpo's header.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer