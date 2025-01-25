PARIS (AP) — Maghnes Akliouche scored a spectacular goal and set up an easy one as Monaco beat Rennes 3-2 to move up to third place in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Akliouche put the home side ahead in the 16th minute with a brilliant overheard kick from Vanderson's cross. But right back Mahamadou Nagida equalized just before the break.

Shortly after Mika Biereth scored his first goal for Monaco in the 52nd, latching onto a pass from Lamine Camara and slotting through the legs of the goalkeeper, Akliouche's pass gave Aleksandr Golovin an open goal for 3-1.

Amine Gouiri pulled a goal back for struggling Rennes, starting and finishing the move.

Later, new signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was set for his debut when unbeaten leader Paris Saint-Germain hosted Reims at Parc des Princes.

Lille needed to win at Strasbourg in Saturday's other game to reclaim third spot from Monaco.

