Major League Soccer announced the termination of the contract of CF Montreal midfielder Matko Miljevic on Monday, concluding one of the stranger sagas in league history.

The league's decision was made following an investigation into reports that the 22-year-old Miami-born player had been banned for life from a Quebec indoor amateur soccer league that Miljevic began playing in under an assumed name for punching another player in the face.

Playing in a league other than MLS is a violation of any standard MLS player contract.

On Thursday, CFMTL manager Hernan Losada confirmed that the team was aware of the allegations and Miljevic had been kept away from the team during the investigation.

“We were made aware of the situation, and there is an open investigation into this matter," Losada said. "Matko will not be in training until everything is resolved. The people who need to make decisions will make them, but it’s not for me to give my opinion while we’re in the middle of an investigation."

A product of the Boca Juniors academy, Miljevic was in his third season with the team, having found playing time hard to come by during the current campaign. In eight league appearances this season, Miljevic had 131 minutes of playing time.