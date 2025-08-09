TORONTO - Toronto FC has signed Canadian midfielder Malik Henry to a first team-contract through 2025 with club options for 2026 and 2027.

The 23-year-old from Hamilton has already made two appearances for the first team, signing three short-term agreements and making his MLS debut against New York Red Bulls on June 25.

“We are happy to promote Malik to the first team for the remainder of the 2025 season," Toronto GM Jason Hernandez said in a statement. “He has been a top performer for our MLS Next Pro team this season and continues to grow with each opportunity given in our senior team environment. We look forward to his continued work and growth within our system."

Henry signed with Toronto FC II on March 4 and leads the reserve team with five assists in 18 appearances, including 12 starts, during the 2025 MLS Next Pro regular season.

Henry was selected in the second round (39th overall) by CF Montréal in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft after a collegiate career split between the University of North Carolina (2020) and University of Akron (2021-2024).

Prior to his NCAA career, he spent three years in the Toronto FC academy, playing across the U-15, U-16, and U-17 age groups, after playing youth soccer with Hamilton United.

Henry has represented Canada at the under-15 level.

The signing announcement was made prior to Toronto's game at the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

----

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2025