Jamie Arnold, a 33-year-old man from Stone, England, has been convicted of racially abusing Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand.

The incident occurred at a May 2021 game at Wolves' Molineux Stadium against United. The match was the first with fans present after the lifting of COVID restrictions. Ferdinand was at the match working as a pundit for BT Sport (now TNT Sports).

Arnold was unanimously convicted on a charge of racially aggravated public order. Arnold was caught on CCTV making racist gestures. He was previously banned from the stadium by Wolves for three years for making offensive gestures towards disabled fans and homophobic abuse at the same game.

I’ve been involved in a Court case at Wolverhampton since MAY 2021, today the guy who racially abused me has been found GUILTY & will now have to face consequences for his actions.



Racism will only be eradicated when we all work together as a society!



The prosecution wouldn’t… pic.twitter.com/mzgXrFYXYg — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) November 1, 2023

A native of South London, Ferdinand played 20 seasons in the Premier League from 1995 to 2015 with West Ham, Leeds United, Manchester United and Queens Park Rangers with 12 of them spent at Old Trafford.

At United, Ferdinand won six Premier League titles, two League Cups and the 2008 Champions League title. Internationally, he was capped 81 times by England.