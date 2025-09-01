Man United sells Brazil winger Antony to Real Betis

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United offloaded Antony to Real Betis for a reported 25 million euros ($29 million) on Monday, a deal that sees the English club make a huge loss on the Brazil winger.

United signed Antony from Ajax for $95 million in 2022 but he proved a big disappointment and went on loan to Betis in the second half of last season, impressing in scoring nine times in 26 games across all competitions and helping the team get to the Conference League final.

Antony's last appearance for United came in January against Brighton in the Premier League. He played 96 games for United, scoring 12 goals.

United also loaned out striker Rasmus Hojlund on Monday, the final day of the summer transfer window.

That also represents a failure for the fading English power, which bought the Denmark international for 64 million pounds ($86 million) two years ago.

___

