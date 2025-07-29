Eddie Howe says his team has yet to receive an offer for Alexander Isak.

The Newcastle manager met the media on Tuesday morning as part of the club's Asian tour.

The Sweden striker is believed to want a transfer from the club with Liverpool looking his likeliest destination.

Isak, 25, isn't in South Korea with the rest of the team, but Newcastle says that's because of a thigh injury and not for a transfer-related reason.

"He is still our player," Howe said of Isak. "He's contracted to us. We, to a degree, control what is next for him. I would love to believe all possibilities are still available to us. My wish is that he stays, but that's not in my full control. We have not received a formal offer for Alex, from any club."

A native of Solna, Isak has three years remaining on his current deal. He joined the Magpies in the summer of 2022 in a club-record £63 million move from Real Sociedad.

In 86 Premier League matches across three seasons, Isak has 54 goals and is coming off of back-to-back seasons of more than 20 goals. He has 16 goals in 52 appearances for Sweden.

Even with the club's official stance, Toon is exploring other forward options. The team is reported to be in contact with RB Leipzig over Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko and has lodged interest in Brentford's Congo forward Yoanne Wissa. Newcastle missed out on another target in France under-21 forward Hugo Ekitike, who joined Liverpool from Eintracht Frankfurt last week.

Coming off of a fifth-place finish last season and a Champions League berth, Newcastle opens its new campaign on Aug. 16 away to Aston Villa.