Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola concedes that Ederson's future at the club is in doubt.

Speaking on the team's American preseason tour, the Spaniard admitted that the Brazil goalkeeper could leave during the transfer window.

"I'd like him to stay, but it depends on other clubs," Guardiola said after the team's 4-3 loss to Celtic in North Carolina on Tuesday night. “I don't know the situation. There have been no contacts in the last days. It's a question of training, being with us until the transfer window finishes and we'll see."

The 30-year-old keeper is believed to be in discussions with Saudi side Al-Ittihad.

A native of Osasco, Ederson joined City in a £35 million move from Benfica in 2017. He has made 250 Premier League appearances for the club over seven seasons, winning six Premier League titles, four League Cups, two FA Cups and the 2023 Champions League crown.

Capped 25 times by Brazil, Ederson missed out on this summer's Copa America, still recuperating from a broken orbital bone incurred during a May match against Tottenham Hotspur.

City is set to open their Premier League title defence on Aug. 18 away to Chelsea.