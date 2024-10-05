MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City fans hung a giant banner inside Etihad Stadium on Saturday with a special message for Pep Guardiola ahead of their Premier League game against Fulham.

In the manager's native Catalan language, the banner read “Pep Guardiola — Volem Que Et Quedis!' — translating to “We want you to stay!"

Guardiola's contract expires at the end of the season and he has not indicated if he will extend his stay, having joined in 2016.

On Friday, he offered to pay for the gesture when he learned that fans had raised a reported 1,000 pounds ($1,300) to create the banner.

“I don’t want them to spend money for that reason but, what can I say? Thank you so much," he said.

Guardiola has overseen an unprecedented period of success since taking over at City, including winning a record four straight English league titles. City has been crowned champion six out of the last seven years and won the treble — including the Champions League and FA Cup in 2023.

In total, Guardiola has won 15 major trophies in his eight seasons at the club.

City is already the longest job he has had in management, having spent four years at Barcelona and three at Bayern Munich.

Last season he said he was “closer” to the end of his reign but has refused to give a clear answer about his plans.

"I’ve said in the beginning of the press conferences, I am not going to talk about this subject,” Guardiola said Friday. “When it is going to happen, it is going to happen.”

