Manchester City survived a scare against third-division Leyton Orient on Saturday to advance to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Orient threatened to pull off a famous upset when it led 1-0 at halftime against Pep Guardiola's four-time defending Premier League champion.

But City fought back after the break with goals from substitutes Abdukodir Khusanov and Kevin De Bruyne.

“That’s why this competition is unbelievable,” Guardiola said.

Orient went ahead in spectacular fashion when Jamie Donley's shot from just past the halfway line hit the bar and rebounded off the back of City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega into the back of the net in the 16th minute at Brisbane Road.

It was officially credited as an own goal, but Donley took the congratulations as he celebrated wildly in front of the home fans. He was also rewarded with the player-of-the-match award.

But the goal wasn't enough to hold off City's fightback.

Rico Lewis' effort deflected of Khusanov in the 56th to level the match and De Bruyne flicked a shot past Josh Keeley in the 79th to seal victory.

It wasn't all good news for Guardiola, however, with $61.8 million midfielder Nico Gonzalez injured and substituted after 22 minutes of his debut.

Leeds, top of division two, was knocked out Millwall — losing 2-0 at home.

