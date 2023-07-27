Manchester City icon David Silva is calling time on his career.

The 37-year-old midfielder was set to embark on a fourth season at Real Sociedad, but he announced his retirement on Thursday after picking up a serious knee injury during preseason.

"Today is a sad day for me," Silva said in a video posted to social media. "Today it is time to say goodbye to what I have dedicated my whole life to. Today it is time to say goodbye to my colleagues, who are like family to me. I will miss you very much."

A native of Arguineguin, Spain, Silva is a product of the Valencia academy and made his senior debut with Los Che in 2006 after two loan spells at Eibar and Celta Vigo.

In 2010, Silva moved to the Etihad in a 2010 and would go on to become a City legend. In 10 seasons with the team, Silva won four Premier League titles, five League Cups and a pair of FA Cups. He would finish his City career with 77 goals in 436 appearances across all competitions.

Internationally, Silva was capped 125 times by Spain and won a pair of Euros and World Cup 2010 with La Roja.