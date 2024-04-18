Is Jamal Musiala set for a return to England?

The Guardian's Jacob Steinberg reports Manchester City has identified the Bayern Munich winger as its top transfer target this offseason.

The 21-year-old Musiala previously spent 10 years in England with the Southampton and Chelsea academies before returning to Germany with Bayern in 2019.

Musiala currently has two years remaining on his current contract and would command a significant transfer fee. Transfermarkt gives Musiala a €110 million valuation, making him the eighth-most expensive player in the world.

A native of Stuttgart, Musiala has appeared in 24 Bundesliga games for Bayern this season, scoring 10 goals. He has 12 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions.

Internationally, Musiala made his first senior appearance for Germany in 2021 after having appeared for both Germany and England at youth levels.

Musiala has been capped 27 times, scoring two goals.

Bayern advanced to the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday with a 3-2 aggregate defeat of Arsenal. Thomas Tuchel's team will now meet Real Madrid in the last four.