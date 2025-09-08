LONDON (AP) — Manchester City and the Premier League have reached a settlement regarding a legal challenge started by the club over the competition’s new rules governing sponsorship deals.

In February, City contested amendments made to the APT rules by Premier League clubs months earlier. Those changes were forced on the league by an earlier legal challenge by City.

Those rules are designed to ensure fair market value is applied to commercial deals with organizations closely aligned to club owners. The rules are intended to prevent deals such as sponsorships from being artificially inflated, which could undermine the league’s financial rules.

City and the Premier League released statements at the same time Monday saying they have “agreed to terminate the proceedings.”

“This settlement brings an end to the dispute between the parties regarding the APT rules,” their statements said. “As part of the settlement, Manchester City accepts that the current APT rules are valid and binding.”

In a separate legal case, City faces more than 100 charges of alleged financial breaches from the Premier League.

The case was heard by an independent commission between September and December last year but no verdict has been reached. City has always denied the charges.

