Ahead of Sunday's key clash that could determine the fate of the Premier League title, Manchester City star Erling Haaland hit back at Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold's suggestion that the Reds' trophies mean more.

Interviewed in FourFourTwo, the England right-back suggested that City's run of championships after the club's purchase by Sheikh Mansour in 2008 had less meaning.

“You’re up against a machine that’s built to win – that’s the simplest way to describe City and their organization," the 25-year-old Alexander-Arnold said. “Looking back on this era, although they’ve won more titles than us and have probably been more successful, our trophies will mean more to us and our fanbase because of the situations at both clubs, financially. How both clubs have built their teams and the manner in which we’ve done it probably means more to our fans.”

Since Mansour's purchase of the team and infusion of financing, City has won seven Premier League titles, including three straight, three FA Cups, six League Cups and the 2023 Champions League title. In that same timespan, the Reds have won a Premier League title, an FA Cup, three League Cups and a Champions League title.

Asked about Alexander-Arnold's comments, the 22-year-old Norway forward laughed them off.

"If he wants to say that, okay," Haaland said. "I've been here one year and I've won the treble. It was quite a nice feeling. I don't think he knows exactly this feeling."

Heading into Sunday's match at Anfield, Liverpool holds a one-point edge over City atop the table on 63 points. The two teams played to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture last November.