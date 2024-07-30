Jack Grealish didn't pull any punches when it comes to how he felt about being left off of England's Euro squad.

The Manchester City winger says he was devastated by the omission.

"When you are on your holidays, every time you turn on the phone or the TV you just see [the Euro], so it was hard not to see," Grealish said on City's American preseason tour. "I was absolutely heartbroken. For myself now moving forward, I have to just try and use that as motivation going into this season."

Grealish says he believes he merited a place on Gareth Southgate's team.

"I felt I should have been in the squad," Grealish said. "I feel like I offer something different to players in the England squad. But it is what it is. As I said, it was the hardest moment for me as a footballer. I've had a lot of ups and downs in my career."

A native of Birmingham, the 28-year-old Grealish joined City from boyhood club Aston Villa in a then-English record £100 million transfer in 2021. In three seasons at the Etihad, Grealish has 11 goals in 74 league appearances. He's won three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and a Champions League crown.

Internationally, Grealish has been capped 36 times by England and was a member of both the Euro 2020 and 2022 World Cup teams.