MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City was handed its latest injury blow after Rodri was forced to leave the field in the first half of Sunday's Premier League clash with Arsenal.

The influential midfielder limped off in the 20th minute at the Etihad Stadium after appearing to hurt his right knee when jostling with Arsenal's Thomas Partey in the box.

The Spain international had already been floored after a collision with Kai Havertz right after kickoff.

Defending champion City was already without Kevin De Bruyne for the match after he was hurt in the Champions League game against Inter Milan on Wednesday.

Rodri was treated on the field and looked in discomfort as he made his way to the locker room.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer