Kyle Walker is going nowhere.

Manchester City announced a two-year extension for the England right-back on Thursday. The deal takes Walker through June of 2026.

Walker, 33, had been the subject of intense interest from Bayern Munich during the summer transfer window.

“I’ve enjoyed every single moment of the past six years at this fantastic club," Walker said in a statement. "I have an amazing coach, great team-mates and staff and our fans are the best. I feel supported on every single level. The treble-winning season [of 2022-2023] is one I will never forget and we’re ready to go again and try to win more trophies. I am delighted to continue at a Club that competes for trophies every year and I can’t wait to see what the next few years bring."

A native of Sheffield, Walker joined City in 2017 in a £50 move from Tottenham Hotspur. In six seasons with the team, Walker has made 260 appearances across all competitions and won five Premier League titles, four League Cups, two FA Cups and the 2023 Champions League title.

The Sheffield United product has appeared in a total of 367 Premier League matches with City and Spurs.

Internationally, Walker has been capped 78 times by the Three Lions since his senior debut in 2011, appearing at two World Cups.