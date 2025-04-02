Man City star Haaland vows 'I’ll be back' from ankle injury
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Holding crutches and wearing a protective boot, Erling Haaland has vowed “I’ll be back.”
The Manchester City striker is expected to be sidelined for up to seven weeks with an ankle injury sustained Sunday in a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth in the FA Cup quarterfinals.
Haaland posted a photo of himself on his social media accounts Wednesday with the Arnold Schwarzenegger-style message. It showed Haaland holding crutches aloft and wearing a protective boot on his left foot. The post included a flexed biceps emoji.
The Norway international had scored his 30th goal of the season Sunday before Bournemouth right back Lewis Cook landed awkwardly on Haaland’s ankle in a second-half tackle.
On Tuesday, City manager Pep Guardiola said Haaland would be out for “between five to seven weeks."
City, which beat Leicester 2-0 on Wednesday, is out of the Premier League title race but in contention for a Champions League spot for next season.
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer