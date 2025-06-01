MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has reached a deal with Wolverhampton to sign Brazil forward Matheus Cunha.

United reportedly paid a 62.5 million pound ($84 million) release clause.

Wolves said Sunday the deal represented a club-record fee and thanked Cunha “for his contributions in old gold.”

Cunha has been in Manchester over the weekend to put the finishing touches to his move to Old Trafford, which is subject to a visa and registration.

He scored 15 goals for Wolves in the recently concluded Premier League season. Wolves finished 16th, immediately behind United.

Cunha is set to join Brazil’s squad for Friday’s World Cup qualifier with Ecuador, Carlo Ancelotti’s first game in charge.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer