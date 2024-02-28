Man United and Chelsea grab late winners to advance in FA Cup
Manchester United and Chelsea scored late winners in the FA Cup on Wednesday as Liverpool's youngsters came through big again for Jurgen Klopp.
Casemiro stooped to head in an 89th-minute goal to seal United a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest and a quarterfinal match against great rival Liverpool, whose youthful team beat second-tier Southampton 3-0 thanks to goals by 18-year-olds Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns.
Chelsea — fresh off a loss to Liverpool in the English League Cup final — left it even later than United to secure its progress, with Conor Gallagher coming off the bench to score in the 90th minute for a 3-2 victory over Leeds. Chelsea will play another second-tier team, Leicester, in the last eight.
Wolverhampton beat Brighton 1-0 in an all-Premier League matchup and will be at home to Championship team Coventry in the quarterfinals.
