Luke Shaw's season could be over.

The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell reports the Manchester United left-back is expected to miss at least the next 12 weeks with a hamstring injury picked up during the team's 2-1 win over Luton Town last Sunday.

The injury puts his participation in this summer's Euro in doubt, creating a potential headache for England manager Gareth Southgate.

But the problem for Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag is more acute. The injury leaves the Dutchman without a recognized left-back fit to play. Netherlands international Tyrell Malacia has not played at all this season with a pair of knee surgeries and Sergio Reguilon, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Old Trafford, was returned to Tottenham Hotspur on Jan. 1 (the Spain international would then be loaned out to Nottingham Forest). Sweden centre-back Victor Lindelof is likely to start Saturday's home match with Fulham.

Shaw, 28, previously missed three months of action from August to November and has only appeared in 12 league games this season.

The native of Southwest London is in his 10th season with the club following a £30 million move from Southampton.

United currently sits sixth in the table on 44 points, five behind Aston Villa for the final Champions League place.