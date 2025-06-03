Bruno Fernandes is staying at Old Trafford.

BBC Sport`s Simon Stone reports the Manchester United captain has rejected a giant offer from Saudi side Al-Hilal.

While no official bid for the 30-year-old Portugal midfielder was officially made, the offer was believed to be in the neighbourhood of £100 million with Fernandes to receive a pay package in the £250 million vicinity.

The urgency in the dealings was due to the team wanting a marquee signing in their squad in time for this month's Club World Cup in the United States.

A native of the Porto area, Fernandes joined United in January of 2020 in a £47 million move from Sporting. In his time with the Red Devils, Fernandes has 98 goals in 290 appearances across all competitions.

Fernandes was one of the lone bright spots in this past season where the team had its worst showing in nearly five decades with a 15th-place finish in the Premier League. Fernandes had 19 goals in 57 appearances across all competitions.

With United, Fernandes has won an FA Cup and League Cup.

Internationally. he's been capped 78 times by Portugal, scoring 78 goals. He's appeared at two World Cups and two Euros.