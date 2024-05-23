Manchester United will be without the services of centre-back Harry Maguire when they meet Manchester City on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup final.

Maguire, 31, has been dealing with a muscular injury and missed the final three games of the Premier League season.

"I don't think so," ten Hag answered when asked if the England defender has incurred a setback. "It's just he doesn't make it. It didn't heal as we expected."

Despite Maguire's absence, manager Erik ten Hag says that all of defender Victor Lindelof, midfielder Mason Mount and forward Anthony Martial are available for selection.

"We have, [Friday], final training and then we have final decisions," ten Hag said on Thursday. "But, as I oversee it now, it looks good."

United is set to meet City for a second straight FA Cup final, marking the first time that the same two clubs have met in a final in 121 years.

City defeated 2-1 in 2023 as part of winning a treble.