MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United defender Jonny Evans announced his retirement from soccer on Monday, ending a playing career that included three Premier League titles.

The 37-year-old Evans will take up a new role at United overseeing loans and player development.

“I want to officially announce my retirement from my playing career, not with sadness, but with pride, gratitude and excitement for the next chapter ahead," he said.

Evans became a free agent at the end of the season following his second spell at United, having graduated through its academy. He also played for West Bromwich Albion and Leicester in a career in which he played 107 times for Northern Ireland. His other major trophies were the FA Cup and two English League Cups.

Evans is currently completing his qualifications in coaching. His official title at United is head of loans and pathways.

“Having just finished his exceptional playing career, Jonny is the perfect role model for our young players,” said United director of football Jason Wilcox. "Jonny’s knowledge of what it takes to succeed at Manchester United will be of great benefit to each of them as we continue to develop world-class talent capable of performing in our first team.”

