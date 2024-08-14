Bruno Fernandes has extended his stay at Old Trafford.

Manchester United announced a contract extension for their captain on Wednesday, taking the Portugal midfielder through the 2027 season with a club option for 2028.

Fernandes is set to embark on his seventh Premier League campaign on Friday with United hosting Fulham.

"Everybody knows the passion I have for Manchester United. I understand the responsibility and significance of wearing this shirt, and the levels of dedication and desire required to represent this incredible club," the 29-year-old Fernandes said in a statement. "I have had so many special moments here already; hearing my name sung from the Stretford End, scoring a hat-trick against Leeds, leading the team out at Old Trafford on European nights and lifting trophies at Wembley. But I wouldn’t have signed this contract if I didn’t believe that my best moments in a United shirt are still to come."

A native of the Porto area, Fernandes joined United in 2020 in a £67.6 million move from Porto. Since his arrival, Fernandes has made 159 league appearances for the club, scoring 54 goals.

During his time with the team, Fernandes has won a League Cup and FA Cup.

Internationally, Fernandes has been capped 71 times by Portugal, appearing at two World Cups and two Euros.