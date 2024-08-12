It's a double transfer swoop from Bayern Munich for Manchester United.

The Red Devils are set to complete deals for Netherlands centre-back Matthijs de Ligt and Morocco right-back Noussair Mazraoui on Monday, according to multiple reports.

The two defenders were at the team's Carrington training complex earlier in the day completing their medicals.

The combined fee for the two players is believed to be in the neighbourhood of £60 million.

Right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to complete his move to West Ham also on Monday.

It's a reunion for both players with manager Erik ten Hag, who previously coached the duo at Ajax.

A 25-year-old native of Leiderdorp, de Ligt spent the past two seasons in the Bundesliga following a €67 million move from Juventus.

Injuries limited de Ligt's playing time at the Allianz Arena in 2023-2024, making just 22 Bundesliga appearances last season.

Internationally, de Ligt has been capped 45 times by the Oranje since his senior debut in 2017. He was a member of the Dutch squad at this month's Euro.

Mazraoui, 26, is also a native of Leiderdorp and made his senior debut for Ajax in 2018 and spent five seasons in the Eredivisie before a move to Bayern in 2022. In two seasons with the club, he made 39 Bundesliga appearances.

Internationally, Mazraoui represents the Atlas Lions through his parents. Capped 28 times, Mazraoui was a member of the Morocco squad that went to the final four of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

United is hopeful that both players will be registered in time for Friday's Premier League opener at Old Trafford against Fulham.