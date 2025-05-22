Alejandro Garnacho has cast doubt on his Manchester United future after bemoaning his lack of playing time in the team's 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League Final.

The loss means the Red Devils will not play European football next season for the first time in 11 years.

The Argentina forward came on for Mason Mount in the 71st minute.

"Up until the final I played every round helping the team and today I play 20 minutes," Garnacho said after the match. "I don't know."

After there had been transfer speculation about the 20-year-old Madrid native during the January window, Garnacho didn't distance himself from a potential move this summer.

"The final will influence [my future], but the whole season, the situation of the club [will, too]," Garnacho said. "I'm going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens afterwards."

A product of the United academy, Garnacho made his senior debut in 2022. He's made 143 appearances across all competitions, scoring 26 goals.

In the league this season, Garnacho has six goals in 36 matches played.

United wraps up its most disappointing domestic campaign since 1974 with a visit from Aston Villa on Sunday.