MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United forward Amad Diallo has added to the club's long injury list after saying he is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines with ankle ligament damage.

British media reported on Saturday that Diallo could miss the rest of the season, and the player posted on social media confirming that “I will be out for some time with an injury.”

The 22-year-old winger has been one of the few bright spots for United this season, scoring six goals in his last 14 appearances in all competitions. But the Ivory Coast international injured his ankle in training ahead of Sunday's Premier League game at Tottenham.

United midfielders Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte and Toby Collyer are also expected to miss the game with injuries, while defender Lisandro Martinez recently sustained a season-ending ACL injury.

United is 13th in the league after a disappointing start for manager Ruben Amorim.

