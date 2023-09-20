Andre Onana says Manchester United lost their Champions League opener at Bayern Munich because of him.

The Cameroon goalkeeper gave up a soft goal to Leroy Sane to open the scoring in the 4-3 loss.

"It's difficult to lose this way," Onana said after asking to speak to the media. "We started well, but after my mistake, we lost control of the game. I'm the one who let the team down."

Onana, 27, has now conceded 16 goals in his first five games after a nearly £50 million move from Inter.

Onana insists that the team played well enough to earn a result.

"The team was good, we didn't win this game because of me," Onana said.

With the defeat, United has now lost four of its first six matches across all competitions, including three straight. It was the first time United had conceded four goals in a Champions League loss since 1994.

"My start in Manchester is not so good," Onana said. "Today is one of my worst games. It was a big opportunity for us to bounce back from the pressure we're facing, but it's tough. We have to be together."

United returns to action on Saturday with a visit to promoted side Burnley.

The Red Devils are next in Champions League action on Oct. 3 with a visit from Galatasaray at Old Trafford. Galatasaray and Copenhagen drew 2-2 in Group A's other match.