Eric Cantona did not mince words when it came to his beloved football club.

The Manchester United legend accused ownership headed by INEOS boss Sir Jim Ratcliffe of ruining the fabric of the club.

Chemicals magnate Ratcliffe purchased a minority stake in the Red Devils and controlling football interest in the club last year from the Glazer family.

"Since Ratcliffe arrived this team of directors try to destroy everything and they don't respect anybody," the former France forward said at an event for seventh-tier side FC United of Manchester, a club born in the wake of the sale of the Red Devils to Malcolm Glazer in 2005. "I feel sad to see United in this kind of situation. They decided something else. They have another strategy, another project. I support United because I really love United, but now if I was a fan and I had to choose a club I don't think I would choose United."

Cantona, now 58, took particular umbrage with the team forcing legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson out of his ambassador role

"He doesn't want Sir Alex Ferguson as an ambassador any more," Cantona said. "He is more than a legend. The soul of the team and the club is not in the players - all the people around is like a big family. I think it's very important to respect these people like you respect your manager and teammates."

A native of Marseille, Cantona joined United in 1992 in a contentious move from Leeds. Cantona went on to make 143 Premier League appearances over five seasons for the team, scoring 64 goals.

At Old Trafford, Cantona won four Premier League titles and two FA Cups.