Could Erik ten Hag be about to be reunited with another former Ajax player?

Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg reports Manchester United is interested in Morocco full-back Noussair Mazraoui.

West Ham is also interested in the services of the 26-year-old Bayern Munich player.

A native of Leiderdorp, Netherlands, Mazraoui is a product of the Ajax academy and spent five seasons at the club under ten Hag before a 2022 move to the Bundesliga giants. He's made 38 league appearances for the club over the past two seasons.

Plettenberg notes that Bayern is seeking €20 million to €25 million for a potential sale of the player, but a deal might be made for as low as €15 million.

Internationally, Mazraoui has been capped 28 times by the senior Morocco side and was part of the team that reached the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.