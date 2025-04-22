Could Matheus Cunha revitalize an anemic Manchester United attack?

BBC Sport's Simon Stone and Sami Mokbel report the Red Devils are interested in signing the Brazil from Wolves.

Cunha, 25, has a £62.5 million release clause, but United will face competition from several other clubs for his services. The player has also been linked to the likes of

Cunha is in his third season at the Molineux after initially having joined on loan from Atletico. He has 16 goals across all competitions this season, including 14 in the Premier League.

Stone and Mokbel note that United boss Ruben Amorim sees Cunha as an ideal fit in his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation, slotting in at one of the two attacking midfield positions.

Prior to joining Atletico in 2021, Cunha spent time in Germany with Hertha and RB Leipzig and in Switzerland with Sion.

Internationally, Cunha has been capped 14 times by Brazil. He scored his first goal for the Selecao in a March World Cup qualifier against Argentina.

United's need for attacking help is an obvious one. The team has scored just 38 league goals this term with no player in double-digits. Recognized strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have a combined six goals.

Among other players attached to United in recent weeks include Ipswich Town's Liam Delap and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, who is on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli.